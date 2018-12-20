Travis Scott to Perform With Maroon 5 During Super Bowl Halftime Show

One of the hottest rapper's out right now has reportedly just agreed to take on what's become a fairly controversial, yet still iconic, wintertime gig.

Travis Scott has signed on to bring ASTROWORLD to the ATL, according to TMZ. Scott will join Maroon 5 in Atlanta for the halftime show of Super Bowl 53 on February 3, 2019.

Big Boi is also rumored to be in the mix to join Adam Levine and Co., though a full blown OutKast reunion seems unlikely, since there hasn't been even a whisper about Andre 3000's potential involvement.

Of course, the halftime show has been a highly debated topic this year for a handful of reasons, including because it'll be in Atlanta, arguably the center of the hip-hop universe, and because of the lingering Colin Kaepernick controversy facing the NFL.

A handful of hip-hop diplomats, including JAY-Z, have already come out against performing at halftime. Meanwhile, Waka Flocka Flame came out earlier this year criticizing the NFL for not only seeming to pass over Atlanta rappers, but also appear as if they weren't even considering a black performer.

Meanwhile, one thing that's new for this year's Super Bowl will be a pregame festival, featuring not only hip-hop stars but also several Atlanta natives. The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest is slated to have Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Ludacris, Migos, Aerosmith, and more performing.

With all of those stars set to play the festival before the big game, many are now wondering if some may also take to the halftime stage during the game as well. I guess we'll just have to wait and see.