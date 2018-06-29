Backstreet Boys Perform "I Want It That Way" on Jimmy Fallon

Watch Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, and Howie Dorough slay on classroom instruments!

June 29, 2018
LA
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 6: (L-R) Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough and Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys performs onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

© PictureGroup

No more heartaches or mistakes, these heartthrobs have officially picked their momentum up right where they left it!

The Backstreet Boys performed their 1999 hit "I Want It That Way" last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ... but on classroom instruments.

From the Backstreet Boys, we've got Nick Carter on mini taborine, Brian Littrell on apple shaker and wood block, Kevin Richardson on the Güiro, AJ McLean on the maracas, and Howie Dorough on the coconuts.

We're actually quite impressed! Also, did you peep Brian Littrell take the mallet block away from Jimmy Fallon after he apparently wasn't playing the melody correctly? You can see Littrell motioning, "This is how it's supposed to go," and Fallon gestures back with an "Oh okay, okay, you're right."

Watch it!

The 'Boys also just released a new song "Don't Go Breaking My Heart." Listen to it here!

Backstreet Boys
Nick Carter
Brian Littrell
Kevin Richardson
Aj McLean
Howie Dorough

