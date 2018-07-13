Beyoncé Give's Us New Pictures To Decipher

What could Queen B be trying to tell us???

July 13, 2018
LA
INDIO, CA - APRIL 21: Beyonce performs at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at Indio Polo Grounds on April 21, 2018 in Indio, California.

© PictureGroup

First came 6, 7, then... 4?

As you probably well know, nothing Beyoncé does is accidental. She has been posting a few cryptic clues through pictures recently on her website and 'IG.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

Our first guess? Either we're getting new music / an album, or B's pregnant again.

Now, while that seems like a pretty rash conclusion to jump to, read this. If you remember, just a month ago while Beyoncé and JAY-Z were out on their OTRII tour, Queen suspiciously rubbed her tummy on stage the same way she did when she announced her pregnancy at the 2011 MTV VMA's.

Watch it here:

Fans have been quick to try their hand and crack the Beyoncé code. Here are some of the top ideas:

I guess we won't know until Beyoncé decides to let us know, but, what do you think?

Tags: 
Beyonce
Jay Z
Apeshit
OTRII
Pregnant