Beyonce & JAY-Z Share Backstage Video from 'OTRII' Tour

Beyonce just shared a very lovely backstage video with her hubby, JAY-Z following their latest On The Run II tour stop.

The video shows the couple in their element, living in all of their glory. It's not too often we get a glimpse into the backstage lives of superstars.

Their OTRII tour only has a few dates left, getting ready to conclude coming up on October 4. Their latest track, "APESH*T," is currently sitting at No. 15 on the chart.

Check out the video.