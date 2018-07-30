Bruno Mars Hints At Cardi B's Replacement

Since Cardi B had to pull out last week due to the intense nature of being a mom, Bruno Mars' 24K Magic tour has had to find a replacement act to open during the final leg of the show.

Cardi said, "I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing" in an Instagram post, reopening the position of opening act for Bruno.

When fans asked Mars over Twitter who would now be opening for the show this coming fall, he actually responded!

Peep what the "Finesse" superstar replied:

I got a cousin learning all of Cardi’s songs right now. It’s gonna be great! He’s super excited -- https://t.co/6RILW7wNQS — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) July 30, 2018

But... is Bruno telling us who "he" is?