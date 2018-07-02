Charlie Puth Shares Literal Notes From 'Voicenotes'

The singer tweeted notes to his songs after a fan request

July 2, 2018
LA
July 26, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Recording artist Charlie Puth performs at the American Airlines Arena.

Charlie Puth proved, once again, that he seems to never be one to turn down a fan's request.

After a fan asked for the notes to the song "BOY" off Voicenotes, the YouTuber turned pop-star responded and actually gave them to her... note. for. note.

She wanted the keyboard solo, so Puth tweeted:

He then realized he tweeted the notes to the wrong part of the song, so he doubled back with:

We absolutely love it when artists are great with their fans. Shout out to you, Charlie Puth!

