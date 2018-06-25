Complete BET Awards Recap and Video Highlights

The 2018 BET Awards last night were 100% on point! Known for being a night highlighting excellence in black culture, this year's awards certainly did not disappoint.

Jaime Foxx hosted the star-studded night stacked with jaw-dropping performances by Ella Mai, H.E.R., J. Cole, Meek Mill, Miguel, Migos, Snoop Dogg, and many more.

Here are some of the biggest moments of the night:

2 Chainz , Big Sean , Nicki Minaj and YG kicked off the show with their new track "Big Bank"

Nicki Minaj put on a crazy hot performance of both "Chun-Li" and “Rich Sex"

took home the much deserved Best New Artist award (following her GRAMMY's snub) Black Panther continued to its awards show shine, winning Best Movie

Jaime Foxx gave a moving speech in response to both XXXTentacion and Jimmy Wopo 's untimely deaths

Ella Mai amazed with her performance of her No. 1 hit "Boo'd Up!"

John Legend presented the Humanitarian award to six people inspiring indiciduals (complete list below)

Among the highlights from last night was also what many people have called the performance of the night. Watch Meek Mill and Miguel's moving version of their new track,"Stay Woke," featuring a tribute to XXXTentacion and Jimmy Wopo, while also shedding light on police brutality.

Now, peep the full list of 2018 BET Award winners!

Music

Album of the Year Award: DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar

Best Collaboration Award: DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award: Cardi B

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Award: Beyoncé

Best Group Award: Migos

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist Award: Kendrick Lamar

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Award: Bruno Mars

Best New Artist Award: SZA

Video Director of the Year Award: Ava Duvernay

Video of the Year Award: Drake – “God’s Plan”

Movies

Best Actress Award: Tiffany Haddish

Best Actor Award: Chadwick Boseman

Best International Act Award: Davido (Nigeria)

Best Movie Award: Black Panther

Young Stars Award: Yara Shahidi

Sports

Sportswoman of the Year Award: Serena Williams

Sportsman of the Year Award: LeBron James

Specialty

BET Her Award: Mary J. Blige – “Strength of a Woman”

Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award: Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award: Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly – “I’ll Find You”

Humanitarian Award: James Shaw Jr., Naomi Wadler, Justin Blackman, Shaun King, Anthony Borges, and Mamoudou Gassama.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Anita Baker

Shine and Light Award: Brittany Packnett

Okay, okay, okay... Check out some more of the most memorable moments from the 2018 BET Awards: