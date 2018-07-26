David Guetta & Sia Drop Fire Music Video For "Flames"

David Guetta and Sia's new music video is full of martial arts and follows a group of young ninjas, otherwise known as a "flipout of ninjim," to eventually meet the evil emperor, played by Guetta himself.

The pair first started working together in 2011 when they gave us "Titanium" that ended up at the No. 7 spot on the chart.

Since then, we've had tracks including "Wild One Two" later in 2011 with the help of fellow producer and DJ Nicky Romero, "She Wolf" in 2012, "The Whisperer" in 2014, "Bang My Head" featuring Fetty Wap in 2015, and "Helium" in 2018.

It's their first collaboration since the "Helium" rose from the pair earlier this year and their latest martial art-esque track sure does not disappoint.

Check out the new music video for David Guetta and Sia's latest track, "Flames," right here: