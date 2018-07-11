DJ Khaled Teases New Music With Justin Bieber

He also announced his own line of soaps

July 11, 2018
LA
March 30, 2018; Miami, FL, USA; DJ Khaled performs at American Airlines Arena. / SAN JOSE, CA - DEC 03: Recording artist Justin Bieber performs during Now! 99.7 Triple Ho Show 7.0 at the SAP Center on December 3, 2016 in San Jose, California.

© Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK / imageSPACE

We all remember just how big DJ Khaled and Justin Bieber's last summer anthem, "I'm The One," was and now the producer says their latest one will be "one of the biggest anthems."

Khaled appeared on Conan last night where he officially spilled the beans on a new collab he's dropping soon with newly engaged Justin Bieber. Watch it!

During the same episode, he also dropped the soap. (Literally, he's dropping a soap line.)

DJ Khaled says if his son Asahd likes the track, then it'll be a hit. Apparently, his executive producer son loved this new track with Justin Bieber, and if it's anything like their last collab, it looks like Khaled will have predicted right.

Tags: 
DJ Khaled
Justin Bieber
Asahd
conan
Team Coco