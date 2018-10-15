Drake Brings LeBron James & Travis Scott On Stage to Perform "Sicko Mode," Calls Out Kanye on 'The Shop'

The pair had a chat on James' HBO show where he called out Kanye (again)

October 15, 2018
LA
Drake attends 'The Carter Effect' premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 9, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. / Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James / Travis Scott

© Joe Scarnici/Getty Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea | Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

At his recent Aubrey & The Three Migos show in Los Angeles, Drake brought out both LeBron James and Travis Scott on stage.

The crew performed and danced/jumped around a got hype to Scott's "Sicko Mode" off his most recent album, Astroworld.

LeBron and Drake also just had a chat on James' HBO show, The Shop, where he called out Kanye (again) exciting their long time beef.

Check out this clip from the recent episode.

