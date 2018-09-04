G-Eazy & Halsey: A Rekindled Romance?

It seems as though G-Eazy and Halsey have sorted things out and are dating again.

After bringing the "Alone" singer out on stage during his concert in Holmdel, New Jersey, last Friday, video and a few pictures were taken of the two being definitely more than friends while sharing the stage.

Halsey con G-eazy hoy pic.twitter.com/OE563yy9xh — Halsey Argentina (@HalseyArgentina) September 1, 2018

Halsey also posted pics with the "No Limit" rapper, shirtless:

-- A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Sep 2, 2018 at 3:42pm PDT

All signs are leading to a rekindled relationship. As you know, the two took some time apart at the beginning of this summer.

Neither has confirmed, nor denied, being back together, but the video and pictures speak for themselves.

Following that performance in New Jersey, the "1942" rapper dropped over $30,000 on a new grill.