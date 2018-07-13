Halsey, Khalid Drop "Eastside" With Ed Sheeran, Benny Blanco

Earlier this week, we got a taste of greatness. As soon as Khalid and Halsey teased their new track, we knew it was going to be an absolute summer smash!

​This hot and summery, feel good, track comes from super producer Benny Blanco with help from Ed Sheeran.

Benny's had hits with artists like Anne-Marie, Cardi B, Kanye West, Katy Perry, Kesha, Maroon 5, and Nas, just to name a few.

Get a first listen to "Eastside" from Halsey, Khalid, Ed Sheeran, and Benny Blanco right here: