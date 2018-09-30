Here's What's Coming to Netflix in October

Like 'Anger Management,' 'Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves,' 'Billy Madison,' and 'Black Dynamite'

September 30, 2018
Movies and shows coming to Netflix in October.

A new month means a whole new selection of shows and movies to binge watch!

With the departure of great titles like Full Metal JacketThe Rugrats MovieRed Dragon, and 21, many more great titles are also arriving.

Titles including Anger ManagementRobin Hood: Prince of ThievesBilly Madison, and Black Dynamite, are all hitting the service before the month of October is over.

Here's the full list (there's a lot) of movies and shows that are coming to Netflix in October.

10/1/18:

  • Angel Eyes
  • Anger Management
  • Billy Madison
  • Black Dynamite
  • Blade
  • Blade II
  • Blazing Saddles
  • Empire Records
  • Gotham: Season 4
  • Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
  • Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny
  • Must Love Dogs
  • My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship
  • Mystic River
  • New York Minute
  • Once Upon a Time in America
  • Pay It Forward
  • Pee-wee's Big Adventure
  • Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
  • Rumble in the Bronx
  • She's Out of My League
  • Sommersby
  • The Dead Pool
  • The Devil's Advocate
  • The Green Mile
  • The Lake House
  • The NeverEnding Story
  • The Shining
  • V for Vendetta
  • Zack and Miri Make a Porno

10/2/18:

  • Joe Rogan: Strange Times
  • MeatEater: Season 7
  • Monty Python: The Meaning of Live
  • Monty Python's Life of Brian

10/3/18:

  • Truth or Dare

10/4/18:

  • Creeped Out
  • The Haunting of Molly Hartley
  • Violet Evergarden: Special: Extra Episode

10/5/18:

  • Big Mouth: Season 2
  • Dancing Queen
  • Élite
  • Empire Games
  • Little Things: Season 2
  • Malevolent
  • Private Life
  • Super Monsters Save Halloween
  • Super Monsters: Season 2
  • The Rise of Phoenixes
  • YG Future Strategy Office

10/6/18:

  • Little Things: Season 1

10/8/18:

  • Disney's Sofia the First: Season 4
  • Mo Amer: The Vagabond

10/9/18:

  • Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 4

10/10/18:

  • 22 July
  • Pacto de Sangue

10/11/18:

  • Salt Fat Acid Heat
  • Schitt's Creek: Season 4

10/12/18:

  • Apostle
  • Errementari: The Blacksmith and the Devil
  • Feminists: What Were They Thinking?
  • FightWorld
  • ReMastered: Who Shot the Sheriff
  • Tarzan and Jane: Season 2
  • The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 2
  • The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell-
  • The Haunting of Hill House
  • The Kindergarten Teacher

10/15/18:

  • Octonauts: Season 4
  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments

10/16/18:

  • Ron White: If You Quit Listening, I'll Shut Up

10/19/18:

  • Accidentally in Love
  • Ask the Doctor
  • Best.Worst.Weekend.Ever.: Limited Series
  • Derren Brown: Sacrifice
  • Distrito salvaje
  • Gnome Alone
  • Haunted
  • Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 2
  • Illang: The Wolf Brigade
  • Larva Island
  • Making a Murderer: Part 2
  • Marvel's Daredevil: Season 3
  • The Night Comes For Us
  • Wanderlust

10/21/18:

  • Robozuna

10/23/18:

  • ADAM SANDLER 100% FRESH

10/24/18:

  • Bodyguard

10/25/18:

  • Great News: Season 2

10/26/18:

  • Been So Long.
  • Castlevania: Season 2
  • Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
  • Dovlatov
  • Jefe
  • Shirkers
  • Terrorism Close Calls

10/27/18:

  • Girl from Nowhere

10/28/18:

  • Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

10/30/18:

  • Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Illustrias Geocentric Theory
  • The Degenerates

10/31/18:

  • Goldie & Bear: Season 2
  • GUN CITY
