J. Balvin Totally Fanboys Over Rihanna
He even kissed her cheek
June 22, 2018
You can totally feel J. Balvin is holding his excitement in when he finally got to meet Rihanna, the woman he's always dreamed of meeting.
Watch J. Balvin meet (and kiss!) Rihanna in his post on the 'Gram:
Siempre soñé conocerla soy muy fan y hasta me asusté me sentí intimidado . jjjejejeje This woman takes my breath away. She’s on another level and I look shy and so dumb lol -- --
The "Mi Gente" singer was, no doubt, low key fan-boying about his chance to meet the Caribbean Queen!