Justin Timberlake Releases New Song "SoulMate" For Summer

After 'Man of the Woods,' it's a brand new surprise release from Timberlake that will make your summer feel so good!

July 5, 2018
LA
2/22/2018 - Justin Timberlake attending the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena, London.

© Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Okay, for real, who saw this one coming? (Anyone? Bueller... Bueller?)

Justin Timberlake just released a super summer anthem that will literally be stuck in your head for days. (Currently singing as we write this.)

This is JT's first song since his February release of Man of the Woods and we couldn't be happier with this surprise release! It also just so happens it was cooked up in the same kitchen that made Drake's "Hotline Bling," "One Dance," "Too Good," and more which leads us to believe a long-awaited (and much talked about) collaboration between the two could actually be in the works.

Find a drink, a warm beach, and take a listen!

Tags: 
Justin Timberlake
SoulMate
Man of the Woods
Drake