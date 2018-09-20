Kevin Hart Goes Back to School With Jimmy Fallon, Hangs With Animals, & Facetimes Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Kevin Hart and Jimmy Fallon venture back to high school to settle who's the better student in one of the funniest Fallon episodes we've ever seen.

But before we go back to algebra and gym class, the "Ride Along" star is made fun of by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and we find out he's absolutely terrified of animals. Watch the clips below... and prepare to cry with laughter.

Hart was on the show promoting his new movie hitting theaters soon, "Night School" featuring Hart, Tiffany Hadish, and Anne Winters among others.