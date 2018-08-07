Khalid Brings Out Normani For "Love Lies" At Lollapalooza

Khalid had the Lollapooloza crowd rockin' in Grant Park, Illinois this past weekend when he brought out his "Love Lies" partner, Normani, for a surprise performance.

Related: Kehlani + Normani Confirm Collaboration

This year's festival boasted a lineup of artists including Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Camila Cabello, and Zedd.

Their seductive track is currently sitting at No. 7 on the chart and steadily rising.

Watch the super sultry performance of "Love Lies" by Khalid and Normani, here:

Khalid & Normani - Love Lies (Live at Lollapalooza) Part 1 pic.twitter.com/TS8J8jU8Au — NR Media (@NormanisMedia) August 3, 2018