Khalid Teases New Song With Halsey & Ed Sheeran From Producer Benny Blanco
The producer just took to Twitter to share a brand new, unreleased, track rumored to be called "Eastside"
Khalid and producer Benny Blanco just teased a brand new track that includes Halsey and is even co-written by Ed Sheeran. To say we're excited is an understatement!
Blanco's no stranger to the game. He's whipped up tracks for artists like Cardi B, Anne-Marie, Katy Perry, Kesha, Kanye West, Nas, Maroon 5, and more.
Listen to the tease here:
i’m fancy @halsey @thegreatkhalid pic.twitter.com/msaRynutZL— Benny Blanco (@ItsBennyBlanco) July 10, 2018
Khalid quoted the tweet and said:
so much sauce https://t.co/tlGYZponGt— Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) July 10, 2018
There is no set release date for the collaboration. However, Blanco posted it will be "out in a few days." It's also said to be titled "Eastside." We'll keep you updated as soon as we know more.
Check out Benny's extended tease on IG:
i’m gonna put this song out in a few days... this cactus really fucks with the vision @iamhalsey @thegr8khalid @teddysphotos
Just yesterday Benny Blanco announced on his Instagram that he is making more music, but this time, he's releasing them under his own name.
hello everyone over the past few months i have been able to check off a few things on my bucket list... working on ye, kids see ghosts, and nas' album.. im just sitting here waiting for my mom to wake me up and say im late for school... but it hasn't happened yet... ha! when i was a kid i used to think about music from the moment my eyes opened until they closed... i used to run home from school to look up liner notes online and print em out and try to guess who made the beats then uncover the produced by section and see if i was right... i used find all the samples of my favorite songs and try to remake the beats the same exact way... i used to watch every video on mtv and bet glued to the fucking screen... i used to listen to music in the car and sing along to every word while emotionally looking out the window and pretending i was in the video... i used to look at my parents and say "there is no plan b" and "im gonna make it"... i was scared as hell but fearless all at the same time... music is magic... we have to treat it that way... i have been thinking about my future and how i want the rest of my career to unfold... i have decided to release some songs as benny blanco... don't worry i wont be singing on them with my shitty nasally jewish voice... i got all my friends to sing em... hope u like them... and if u dont i dont care cuz i do... love, benny
