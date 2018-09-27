Lauv Sings "There's No Way" with Julia Michaels: Listen

Lauv and Julia Michaels have teamed up for a beautiful new song together, "There's No Way."

Related: Lauv Teaches us How to Make Guacamole (EXCLUSIVE)

In between telling us about his love for Postmates and whippin' up some special guac for us, the two somehow found time to write a song.

Julia Michaels, who gave inspiration to Bryce Vine's "Drew Barrymore," has written and co-written songs such as Justin Bieber's "Sorry," Selena Gomez's "Hands To Myself," and many, many more. The "Issues" singer also just recently co-wrote Anne-Marie's newest single, "2002." She's quite literally the pen behind too many tracks to name.

Take a listen to the pair's brand new track, "There's No Way:"