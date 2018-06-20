LISTEN: Ariana Grande + Nicki Minaj Flick On "The Light Is Coming"

After thoroughly teasing us for weeks, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj's next hit single "The Light Is Coming" is here! Listen:

Ariana tweeted earlier this morning:

Sweetener is now available for preorder ---- & The Light Is Coming feat @nickiminaj is out now everywhere ☁️ ♡ ---- https://t.co/o3UsUHDrb6 pic.twitter.com/bPqaJ2yBPU — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 20, 2018

"The Light Is Coming" is almost sure to become a hit. If you remember, the last track Ariana and Nicki had together in 2016, "Side To Side," went quadruple Platinum and reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts in both the U.S. and U.K..