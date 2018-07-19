Macklemore Takes You To Heaven & More in "How To Play The Flute" Music Video
The track comes off of the rapper's 2017 LP, ‘Gemini’
July 19, 2018
While currently on tour with Kesha, Macklemore had time to drop a new video for his track "How To Play The Flute" and you're going to trip out.
The "Thrift Shop" rapper takes you on a mysterious journey through his version of Heaven, as well as multiple other weird situations, in the music video for his late-2017 track on flute playing.
First, Mack gets hypnotized by emcee King Draino, then he plays God, Bob Ross, goes to a prom, mimics the viral "goth dance circle" video, get his head stuck in the sand, and much, much, more.
Prepare yourself for a fun-filled trip in this flute-heavy and hypnotic video for "Hot To Play The Flute:"