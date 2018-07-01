Marshmello Debuts New Gaming Series With Ninja

Welcome to... the 'Mello Cave.

After recently taking home the prestigious golden pickaxe for winning Fortnite's Celebrity "Pro-Am" competition with Twitch gaming legend Ninja, Marshmello continues to ride the duo's victory.

The musical sweet delicacy announced that he will be bringing an all-new gaming series to the world.

Now loading... Gaming With Marshmello.

Check out this promo for 'Mello's series:

The show will undoubtedly include plentiful Fortnite gameplay. However, Marshmello is welcoming fans to shout any and all recommendations on what he should play! As a matter of fact, he says no game is off limits. Judging by Slushii, Ghastly, and Jauz all playing Rock Band in the promo together, this series will also feature more than a few of Marshmello's fellow DJ's as well as celebrity friends.

Marshmello's new show airs every Friday on his YouTube channel.

Will you be watching