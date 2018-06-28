Marshmello, Juicy J, James Arthur Ask Fans To Sign "You Can Cry"

Do you know sign language? Do you WANT to know sign language?

June 28, 2018
LA
Marshmello at the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. / Juicy J arrives at the "Furious 7" World Premiere held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX /James Arthur in the studio in Wembley Stadium.

© PictureGroup / Sipa USA / Press Association

Marshmello is apparently asking fans to learn ASL (American Sign Language).

He (she/they/it... do we know yet?) is encouraging fans to upload a video of themselves and others signing the track "You Can Cry," featuring Juicy J and James Arthurwith the hashtag #YouCanCryASL. Check out what the 'Mello tweeted:

The've got to be up to something, right? Possibly a music video made entirely of fans signing the song? We'll see! Check back soon to find out.

Meanwhile, Marshmello, Juicy J, and James Arthur dropped the powerful new music video for the track. Check it out:

Tags: 
Marshmello
Juicy J
James Arthur
You Can Cry
ASL
sign language
Fan Video

Upcoming Events

29 Jun
Yappy Hour at Hi & Dry Hi and Dry
30 Jun
Cleveland Clinic Lakewood Family Health Center Community Open House Lakewood Family Health Center
01 Jul
Liberty Fest at Crocker Park Crocker Park
05 Jul
Jesse McCartney - Better With You Tour House of Blues
06 Jul
Yappy Hour at Tommy's Summer Place Tommy's Summer Place
View More Events