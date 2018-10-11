Missy Elliott Teases First Album in 14 Years, "Cool Off" New Single

Check out what the "Work It" rapper posted

October 11, 2018
LA
Missy Elliott performs her chart-topping hits at the Yellow Ball, hosted by American Express and Pharrell Williams, at the Brooklyn Museum on September 10, 2018 on September 10, 2018 in New York, New York.

© Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Missy Elliott just teased her first album in well over a decade.

Related: Complete Coverage: 2018 American Music Awards

(BTW... did you catch her fantastic performance with Ciara at the American Music Awards?)

This new album will mark Elliott's first full-length project in just under 14 years. Her last project was her 2005 studio album, The Cookbook, Certified Gold in the US.

She's also got a new single coming out, "Cool Off," which is definitely expected to be on the new project.

Check out what the "Work It" rapper posted on Twitter.

You could say we're excited. We can't wait to put our thang' down flip it and reverse it! (!ti esrever dna ti pilf, nwod gnaht ruo tuP)

Tags: 
Missy Elliott
Cool Off
Dancing Again