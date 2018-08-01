A Record Breaking Year For Shawn Mendes: Most Teenage No. 1 Adult Pop Songs

Shawn Mendes has just managed to break one more record before leaving his teenage years behind.

The "In My Blood" singer's turning 20 in seven days on August 8 and has just outdone himself.

He already held the crown as the teenager with the most No. 1 songs on Billboard's Adult Pop Songs chart since it's unveiling in 1996 with three, however now, he just upped that number four.

His first song to ever reach the No. 1 spot was "Stitches" in 2016, followed by "Treat You Better" that same year. Then came "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" in 2017, and his latest single, "In My Blood," is currently holding the top spot.

The record now stands at four No. 1's and is only to be rivaled by Avril Lavigne's two No. 1's, "Complicated" and "I'm With You," and Lorde's two, "Royals," and "Team."

Mendes also recently teased an unreleased track on his Twitter to his 19.4 million followers:

Could it become his first No. 1 as a 20 year old? We'll have to see.

In the meantime though, enjoy his current No. 1, "In My Blood:"