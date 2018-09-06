Rihanna Completely Graces the Cover of 'Garage' Magazine
See this pics!
In the new September edition of GARAGE Magazine, being dubbed "The Human Future," Rihanna effortlessly slays in throwback style.
The magazine features high-end brands such as Gucci, Prada, Saint Laurent, Fenti, and more.
Photography-destined Deana Lawson was the hand holding the camera for these vintage-inspired photos.
Check out the pics for yourself:
Deana Lawson in conversation with Arthur Jafa: "When I’m going out to make work, usually I’m choosing people that come from a lower- or working-class situation. My choice feels natural because it’s a rejection of the people and forces I grew up around in Rochester. I’m choosing people around the neighborhood: near public transportation, in beauty supply shops, fried-chicken spots, nightclubs, Family Dollar, churches, et cetera. It’s about value. It’s about using a figure or a body to represent something higher than we would normally associate it with." Tap our link in bio for the rest of her conversation with #ArthurJafa on garage.vice.com. Styled by @mr_carlos_nazario Hair by @yusefhairnyc Makeup by @lisaeldrigemakeup using @fentybeauty Nails by @jennynails Set Design by @davidjameswhite_ Production by @holmesprod Top by @gucci Skirt by @oneofakind.archive Jewelry by @tiffanyandco Special Thanks to @ciarrap @sikkemajenkins and @starworksgroup
@badgalriri for @garage_magazine Issue 15, photographed by #DeanaLawson #TheHumanFuture Styled by @mr_carlos_nazario Hair by @yusefhairnyc Makeup by @lisaeldrigemakeup using @fentybeauty Nails by @jennynails Set Design by @davidjameswhite_ Production by @holmesprod Jumpsuit by @maisonvalentino couture Jewelry by @tiffanyandco Special Thanks to @ciarrap @sikkemajenkins and @starworksgroup
Deana Lawson in conversation with Arthur Jafa: “I believe in destiny, and I know I was destined to be an artist with a camera. It all adds up: my grandmother who worked for George Eastman, my mother who was a secretary at Kodak, my aunt who helps people 'see,' my father who was the family photographer...how could it not be destiny?" Tap our link in bio for the rest of Lawson’s conversation with Arthur Jafa on garage.vice.com. Styled by @mr_carlos_nazario Hair by @yusefhairnyc Makeup by @lisaeldrigemakeup using @fentybeauty Nails by @jennynails Set Design by @davidjameswhite_ Production by @holmesprod Top by @flowergirltv @oneofakind.archive Shorts by @dolcegabbana Jewelry by @tiffanyandco Special Thanks to @ciarrap @sikkemajenkins and @starworksgroup
Deana Lawson in conversation with Arthur Jafa: "Someone said that I’m ruthless when it comes to what I want. Maybe that’s part of it: I have an image in mind that I have to make. It burns so deeply that I have to make it, and I don’t care what people are going to think." Tap our link in bio for the rest of her conversation with #ArthurJafa on garage.vice.com. Styled by @mr_carlos_nazario Hair by @yusefhairnyc Makeup by @lisaeldrigemakeup using @fentybeauty Nails by @jennynails Set Design by @davidjameswhite_ Production by @holmesprod Dress by @alexandermcqueen Jewelry by @tiffanyandco Special Thanks to @ciarrap @sikkemajenkins and @starworksgroup
Rihanna reigns on the cover of GARAGE Issue 15, photographed by artist #DeanaLawson. Tap our link in bio for the full story on garage.vice.com. Styled by @mr_carlos_nazario Hair by @yusefhairnyc Makeup by @lisaeldrigemakeup using @fentybeauty Nails by @jennynails Set Design by @davidjameswhite_ Production by @holmesprod Vintage Top by @oneofakind.archive Briefs by @dolcegabbana Shoes by @yproject_official Jewelry by @tiffanyandco Special Thanks to @ciarrap @sikkemajenkins and @starworksgroup
Rihanna is a queen, but under Deana Lawson's gaze even mere mortals take on an indisputable regality. In conversation with fellow artist #ArthurJafa, Deana Lawson reflects on how she came to photography and the process of taking pictures beyond the surface. Tap our link in bio to meet the celebrated artist behind this photograph. Styled by @mr_carlos_nazario Hair by @yusefhairnyc Makeup by @lisaeldrigemakeup using @fentybeauty Nails by @jennynails Set Design by @davidjameswhite_ Production by @holmesprod Cape bodysuit and shoes by @yproject_official Special Thanks to @ciarrap @sikkemajenkins @starworksgroup