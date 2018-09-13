Rihanna Slays NYFW Show With Gigi & Bella Hadid, Says New Music Is "Coming"

Rihanna's brainchild just walked in the New York Fashion Week and fans are swooning.

The "Love On The Brain" singer dawned the runway to show off her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty. A curvaceously-friendly line to provide a sexy style to all body shapes and types.

The show employed a "see-now-buy-now approach." Each piece that was shown was available to purchase at its unveiling and is available to purchase right now, both online at Savagex.com and at select pop-up stores all around New York.

Many models were flaunting their wardrobes (or lack thereof), including Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Gigi & Bella Hadid Model Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Lingerie at NYFW: If there was a lingerie superhero league, Gigi and Bella Hadid would be the most dynamic duo, with their powers being ... getting you weak in the knees. Duh! The supermodel sisters threw… https://t.co/oWip03KGiP pic.twitter.com/Dj9IF5Kqqn — @bdnews24 for #brk news 24 (@bdnews24) September 13, 2018

Watch the full Savage X Fenty show in this live stream below.

Rihanna also says new music is "coming." Check out what she responded to a fan with on her IG post:

Rihanna talks about music in responding to a fan from Instagram. #R9isComing pic.twitter.com/hnAnYlcCg7 — Rihanna Facts (@FactsNevernyny) September 11, 2018

Stay close, we'll give you a first listen as soon we hear more!