Shawn Mendes Kicks off the 2018 NFL Season With a Crowd-Pumping Performance

The "Mercy" singer certainly didn't hold anything back

September 7, 2018
LA
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Shawn Mendes performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

© Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Heartthrob singer and songwriter, Shawn Mendes, just kicked off the 2018-19 NFL season in the best and most Philadelphia way possible.

Related: Shawn Mendes Dishes on Most Embarrassing Moment and Path to Fame

Following the stellar performance, Shawn tweeted:

Fellow singer and heartthrob, Jack, also showed his support:

Check out this video from a fan of the NLF opening performance:

Shawn performed a lineup of his hit songs, including "Stitches," "Mercy," "Lost In Japan," and "In My Blood" for the Philly crowd. The best part? It was all free.

Listen to his latest track, "Nervous," off his self-titled album, Shawn Mendes, below.

Tags: 
Shawn Mendes