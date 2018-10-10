T-Pain Re-Opens The Vault on 'Everything Must Go Vol. 2,' Airline Bumps "Buy U A Drank"
"If you loved Vol. 1, well get ready for the second coming B!"
T-Pain is back again! He just released a brand new follow up edition of Everything Must Go.
The "Chopped N Skrewwed" rapper has been cleaning out his music vault lately, releasing all sorts of never-before heard tracks for us.
We’re baaaaack! You thought we were finished after Vol 1?!! #EverythingMustGo Vol 2 out now! More unreleased songs from the vault straight to your ears..I promise I’m gonna keep this music coming for ya’ll https://t.co/WuLlezfBVq pic.twitter.com/TjSGlS1JrA— T-Pain (@TPAIN) October 10, 2018
Get the full album here and listen to our favorites below.
BTW, did you see Delta Airlines show T-Pain some love by bumping "Buy U A Drank" on one of their planes, after Pain called them out on their music choices?
Check it.
We just landing back in Atlanta from LAX and @delta decided they wanna show out and starts blastin “Buy u a drank” over the speakers in the plane. Not gon lie it felt pretty damn cool. Made me chuckle like a lil girl -- shit was wild loud too. Big thank you to @delta and the super solid flight attendants for getting the flight lit -- @delta I see what you mean. I didn’t wanna get off the plane. Solid facts --