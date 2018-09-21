Watch Tori Kelly Perform "Questions" on Good Morning America
It's her new single off of her latest album, 'Hiding Place'
Singer and songwriter, Tori Kelly just gave an incredibly powerful performance of her new single, "Questions," on Good Morning America.
Related: Tori Kelly Drops Soulful "Never Alone," Announces New Album, 'Hiding Place'
She was on the morning show promoting her recently-released sophomore album, Hiding Place, which puts a lovely gospel taste into Kelly's mainly pop-music repertoire. It's her first since her debut LP, Unbreakable Smile.
oh, & there’s an album :) pre-order tonight @ midnight + get the first track ‘never alone’ pic.twitter.com/Bs5E4R8tWR— tori kelly (@torikelly) August 23, 2018
The Grammy nominee is most widely known for songs like "Hollow," "I'll Find You," and "Should've Been Us."
Watch Tori Kelly perform "Questions" on GMA below and get the full clip of the amazing performance here.
What a song to send us into the weekend. THANK YOU @torikelly! #Questions pic.twitter.com/2OwLUVsp85— Good Morning America (@GMA) September 21, 2018