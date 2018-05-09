LaureLive Offering Ticket Discount Through Mother's Day
May 9, 2018
This week, LaureLive is honoring the Greatest Woman in the World - MOM. SAVE and treat your mother (or stepmother, grandmother, God mother, wife, daughter, girlfriend, sister or any other mother you know) to LaureLive next month.
You need to purchase a minimum of two tickets to qualify for the Mother's Day discount.
Sale ends this Sunday at 11:59PM.
promo code: ILOVEMOM
Weekend Passes now $92 (save $46)
Single Day Tickets now $60 (save $30)