LaureLive Ticket Prices Increase On June 1st

Tickets for LaureLive 2018 are on sale now, and you're going to want to get them before this weekend, because ticket prices increase on June 1st!

TICKETS ON SALE NOW AT TICKETFLY.COM

The 2018 dates for the two-day, all-ages, family-friendly festival are Saturday and Sunday, June 9-10.

Twenty-five diverse musical acts, led by some of the world's most popular current artists, will kick-off Summer 2018 in Cleveland.

LINEUP

Saturday, June 9 - Gates open at 11am

Foster The People

Fitz & The Tantrums

X Ambassadors

Daya

The Record Company

Lauv

Red Wanting Blue

Lights

Noah Gundersen

flor

morgxn

Castlecomer

Emily Keener

Colony House

Members of Apollo's Fire

Sunday, June 10 - Gates open at 12pm

Brandi Carlile

Cold War Kids

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Rag'N'Bone Man

Twiddle

A R I Z O N A

MAGIC GIANT

Lewis Capaldi

Tall Heights

The Aces

Walker County

Future Generations

Stephen Marley

Matisyahu

Hannah Wicklund

Flint Eastwood

LaureLive Tickets On Sale Now

Regular Tickets

Single Day Festival GA Tickets $75 adults, $25 children (3-10)

Weekend Festival GA Tickets $115 adults, $40 children (3-10)

Enhanced Experiences

Weekend VIP Tickets $425 adults, $200 children (3-10)

Single Day VIP Tickets $275 adults, $135 children (3-10)

Ticket prices will increase on June 1, 2018.