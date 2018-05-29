LaureLive Ticket Prices Increase On June 1st

Last chance to save!

May 29, 2018
Features
Summer

Tickets for LaureLive 2018 are on sale now, and you're going to want to get them before this weekend, because ticket prices increase on June 1st!

TICKETS ON SALE NOW AT TICKETFLY.COM

The 2018 dates for the two-day, all-ages, family-friendly festival are Saturday and Sunday, June 9-10.

Twenty-five diverse musical acts, led by some of the world's most popular current artists, will kick-off Summer 2018 in Cleveland.

LINEUP

Saturday, June 9 - Gates open at 11am

  • Foster The People
  • Fitz & The Tantrums
  • X Ambassadors
  • Daya
  • The Record Company
  • Lauv
  • Red Wanting Blue
  • Lights
  • Noah Gundersen
  • flor
  • morgxn
  • Castlecomer
  • Emily Keener
  • Colony House
  • Members of Apollo's Fire

Sunday, June 10 - Gates open at 12pm

  • Brandi Carlile
  • Cold War Kids
  • Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
  • Rag'N'Bone Man
  • Twiddle
  • A R I Z O N A
  • MAGIC GIANT
  • Lewis Capaldi
  • Tall Heights
  • The Aces
  • Walker County
  • Future Generations
  • Stephen Marley
  • Matisyahu
  • Hannah Wicklund
  • Flint Eastwood

LaureLive Tickets On Sale Now

Regular Tickets

Single Day Festival GA Tickets            $75 adults, $25 children (3-10)

Weekend Festival GA Tickets              $115 adults, $40 children (3-10) 

Enhanced Experiences

Weekend VIP Tickets                          $425 adults, $200 children (3-10)

Single Day VIP Tickets                         $275 adults, $135 children (3-10)

Ticket prices will increase on June 1, 2018.

laurelive
laurelive 2018