LaureLive Yoga with MAGIC GIANT: Reserve your Spot Now!

Laurel School's Butler Campus Will Once Again Transform Into Cleveland's Largest Yoga Studio On Sunday, June 10 - Noon

>Tami Schneider, Marni Task & Halley Firstenberg Team With MAGIC GIANT To Lead LaureLive Yoga Session

Yoga is FREE courtesy of WEYV, but YOU MUST hold a Sunday ticket or a weekend pass to LaureLive and YOU MUST REGISTER by emailing the following to:

WEYV is the presenting sponsor for LaureLive Yoga. WEYV is a new app with music, magazines and more all in one experience www.weyv.com. LaureLive attendees can get 2 months free (no credit card required)! Just sign-up at WEYV.com and enter this promo code: LAURELIVE18. Then download the app from the App Store or Google Play and enjoy! The first 500 people to come to the yoga event will receive a WEYV-branded cooling towel, the perfect way to keep you cool while doing yoga under the sun.

WEYV

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/weyv/id1218073074?ls=1&mt=8

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.weyv.weyvapp

LaureLive Yoga will start at noon and last approximately 50 minutes. The yoga session will be to the live music of Magic Giant. After yoga, Sunday LaureLive concert appearances will be made by: Brandi Carlile, Cold War Kids, Trombone Shorty, Rag'n'Bone Man, Stephen Marley, Twiddle, A R I Z O N A, MAGIC GIANT, Matisyahu, Future Generations, Tall Heights, The Aces, Lewis Capaldi, Hannah Wicklund & the Steppin Stones, Walker County and Flint Eastwood.

More info at www.LaureLive.com.