2018 American Music Awards: See the Red Carpet Photos

Which artist had your favorite look of the night?

October 9, 2018
Lauren Hoffman

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The 2018 American Music Awards aired live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles October 9. Tracee Ellis Ross hosted the ceremony which celebrates today's most influential artists.

Related: Behind The Scenes At The 2018 American Music Awards

We caught some of your favorite stars walking the red carpet prior to the fan-voted awards show. Check out just a few of our favorite looks from the #AMAs this evening including Khalid, Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Taylor SwiftCarrie Underwood, and more.

See below!

Carrie Underwood

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Khalid

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kelsea Ballerini

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ella Mai

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Post Malone

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Zedd

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Chainsmokers

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bebe Rexha

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lauren Jauregui & Ty Dolla $ign

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rita Ora

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

 

Tags: 
AMAs
American Music Awards