Backstreet Boys Drop New Track, "No Place"

The Backstreet Boys have released their first new track of 2019 titled "No Place." It is the third song to be unveiled from the iconic group's upcoming ninth studio album, DNA.

To go along with their feel-good lyrics, the Backstreet Boys have also shared a visual which stars their wives and children. BSB's "No Place" follows their previously released tracks including "Chances" and the GRAMMY-nominated hit, "Don't Go Breaking My Heart."

"2018 taught us so much but the most important lesson was... you'll always be the home I want to come home to," Backstreet Boys shared to Twitter.

Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean, and Kevin Richardson will soon finish up their 'Larger Than Life' residency in Las Vegas before heading out on the road for their 'DNA World Tour' in May. The Backstreet Boys' DNA album drops January 25.