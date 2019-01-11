Calvin Harris Teams up With Rag'n'Bone Man for "Giant"

Calvin Harris has teamed up with the one and only Rag'n'Bone Man for a new hot collaboration. The "Giant" single is the first of new music to come in 2019 from the beloved DJ and record producer.

Harris' latest release with the soulful mastermind follows the worldwide success of "Promises" with Sam Smith and "One Kiss" with Dua Lipa. In addition, he recently unveiled an acoustic recording along with Benny Blanco and Miguel of "I Found You."

Rag 'n' Bone Man whom is well-know for his hit, "Human," was named British Breakthrough Act at the Brit Awards in 2017. Together the pair deliver a powerful start to the New Year with a perfect mix of everything from Harris' signature EDM style to Rag'n'Bone's gospel feel.

"I am giant / stand up on my shoulders, tell me what you see / 'cause I am a giant / we'll be breaking boulders, underneath our feet."

Click here to purchase Calvin Harris' "Giant" featuring Rag'n'Bone Man.