James Arthur & Anne-Marie Perform "Rewrite the Stars" on 'The Voice'

James Arthur and Anne-Marie hit the stage during the Top 10 eliminations of The Voice December 4. Together the British stars performed "Rewrite The Stars" from The Greatest Showman: Reimagined soundtrack.

Arthur and Ann-Marie gave a stunning performance that was matched with a theatrical setting for viewers of the singing competition Tuesday night. The now 2x Platinum album stems from The Greatest Showman musical which was released in December of 2017.

Although the new collection was only released a few weeks ago, it immediately took the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart. The original recording for the film was performed by Zac Efron and Zendaya.