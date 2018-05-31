WATCH: Clean Bandit Release "Solo" Music Video Feat. Demi Lovato

May 31, 2018
Lauren Hoffman

Clean Bandit has released a music video for their latest single, "Solo." The new EDM track is the group's latest collaboration and features pop superstar Demi Lovato.

Clean Bandit band members Grace ChattoLuke Patterson, and Jack Patterson alongside Lovato initially released the track earlier this month. "Solo" reportedly reflects the heartache that lead singer Chatto has been struggling with.

The song will be a smash hit for summer of 2018 and the video proves just that. Fans will see all of Clean Bandit as well as Lovato making an appearance throughout the video.

"It was a dream working with Demi," Clean Bandit said via Twitter

Watch Clean Bandit's "Solo" music video below.

