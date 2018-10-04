Watch Nick Jonas' New Music Video "Right Now"

Nick Jonas has unveiled the music video to his latest collaboration with Robin Schulz. The track dropped in August and you can officially watch the pair's new visual "Right Now."

Jonas co-wrote "Right Now" with Skylar Grey which is the follow up track to his previous release, "Anywhere," featuring Mustard. The new video assures fans that he will indeed never let you go.

The 25-year-old and Schulz gave "Right Now" its television debut last month while delivering an electrifying performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Jonas has yet to reveal any official details in regards to a forthcoming album.

Watch Nick Jonas' "Right Now" music video below.