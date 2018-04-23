WATCH: Nick Jonas Pays Tribute to Avicii With "Wake Me Up" Cover

Nick Jonas gave a touching tribute to Avicii during his show Friday night in Akron, Ohio.

Jonas performed the late Swedish DJ's smash hit, "Wake Me Up," which is featured on his 2013 debut studio album, True. The pop star shared the clip below to Twitter stating, "Rest in peace @Avicii."

The emotional and acoustic performance by Jonas had the entire crowd singing word for word. Avicii (whose real name is Tim Bergling) died at the age of 28 on April 20.

Jonas is among several artists to pay tribute to Avicii since the shocking news was announced by his publicist. Kygo also dedicated the final moments of his Coachella set to his fellow friend and musician by playing "Without You."