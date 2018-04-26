WATCH: Pitbull Talks Going off the Grid for New Music

Pitbull is not only a performer, he's also quite the motivational speaker. The American rapper took the stage at the Bilboard Latin Music Conference earlier this month to discuss new music and why he chose to go off the grid.

What does that mean exactly? Mr. 305 wants to create and release his new music in an old school manor. "I fell in love with music because it was a journey," Pitbull shared.

Pitbull expressed to the Las Vegas audience that he strongly believes "music moves the needle and that's off the grid." He even admits to looking to his children for instant gratification when creating this universal language we call music.

The Florida native even gave the room a preview of his new track, "Roof Is On Fire," which fans can only hear in the video above.