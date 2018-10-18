Zara Larsson Releases New Single, "Ruin My Life"

Zara Larsson has returned with a brand new single, "Ruin My Life." It is the first track to be unveiled from the pop star's upcoming third album.

The highly-anticipated new tune follows the release of her 2017 album, So Good, which features her smash hits "Ain't My Fault," "Lush Life," and more. Larsson's latest jam is filled with energy while shedding light on an unhealthy relationship.

"You set fire to my world, couldn't handle the heat / now I'm sleeping alone and I'm starting to freak / baby, come bring me help"

Larsson first teased "Ruin My Life" last month on social media while her fans became ecstatic. The singer-songwriter gained national fame in 2008 after winning the talent show, Talang.

We caught up with Larsson earlier this month in Los Angeles live from the 2018 American Music Awards. Watch the 20-year-old create her very own super group featuring a fierce female lineup including Demi Lovato, Taylor Swift, among others.