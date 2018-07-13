The LeBron James Mural In LA Is No More
We will welcome you back with open arms, LBJ
July 13, 2018
The mural that originally said "King of LA" has been defaced not once, but twice, is no longer up in LA.
People wrote "we don't want you" and "LeFraud" on it.
Fun while it lasted! Thanks to everyone (both the good and the bad) for making this mural such a hot topic... and really just making the Lakers part of the conversation again #lebronjames #kingjames #lakers #mural
Well that didn't last long smh pic.twitter.com/Jjq0rrEM43— LWOS LA Lakers (@LWOSLALakers) July 8, 2018
If they don't want you LeBron, Cleveland will gladly have you back.