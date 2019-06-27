Here Are All The Details For Liberty Rocks!

Crocker Park is kicking off the 4th of July celebrations with their annual musical fest, Liberty Rocks presented by Metro Lexus, on Sunday, June 30 from 3pm-9pm.

The fest will take place in The Center Circle and host a fantastic line up of entertainers including Old Skool, Funk Worthy, The Front Porch Lights and St. Edwards Trash Talkers all leading up to a headlining performance from GRAMMY nominated band, Plain White T’s.

Admission is FREE! Parking will be available in the main garages for $10. A portion of the parking and beer garden proceeds will be donated to University Hospital’s Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital.

A beer garden and a vendor village will be a part of the day as a lineup of food trucks, including Smokin Rock ‘n Roll, Hatfield’s Goode Grub, Manna Food Truck, The Cameo Truck, and Cleveland Cookie Dough Co!

Stage Schedule

3 – 3:45pm: Funk Worthy

4 – 5pm: The Front Porch Lights

5:15 – 5:45pm: St. Ed’s Trash Talkers

6 – 7pm: Old Skool

7pm: Star 102's Jen & Tim

7:30pm: Plain White T’s

Location

Center Circle

189 Crocker Park Blvd

Westlake, OH 44145