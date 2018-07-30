Sneak-Peek: Lindsey Stirling's Cleveland Setlist
July 30, 2018
Lindsey Stirling is bringing her supreme talent to Cleveland on August 4th! She's ready to amaze the crowd at Jacob's Pavilion at Nautica and we couldn't be more excited.
Here's a glimpse of what she might play:
- The Arena
- Moon Trance
- Shadows
- Shatter Me
- Lost Girls
- Take Flight
- Crystallize
- Roundtable Rival
- Hold My Heart
- First Light
- Mirage
- Don't Let This Feeling Fade
- Beyond the Veil with Phantom of the Opera Medley