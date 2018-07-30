Sneak-Peek: Lindsey Stirling's Cleveland Setlist

Lindsey Stirling is bringing her supreme talent to Cleveland on August 4th! She's ready to amaze the crowd at Jacob's Pavilion at Nautica and we couldn't be more excited.

Here's a glimpse of what she might play:

The Arena

Moon Trance

Shadows

Shatter Me

Lost Girls

Take Flight

Crystallize

Roundtable Rival

Hold My Heart

First Light

Mirage

Don't Let This Feeling Fade

Beyond the Veil with Phantom of the Opera Medley

Get tickets here.