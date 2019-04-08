What's The Strangest Name You've Ever Heard Of?

NameOfTheYear.com released its annual bracket featuring the weirdest or strangest names that have been in the news this past year.

Most of them are real names, and a few are people who've changed their name. Here are some of our favorites from this year's pool.

Kermit Sprinkles

Ionosphere Torres

Pretzel Monteclaro

Tushna Commissariat

Eriberto Pop Can

Shaky Sherpa

Dr. Trentington Outhouse

Syncere Friends

Surrender Nada . . .

Dr. Trent Artichoker

Storm Duck

Pope Thrower

Cory Phast Lane

Candy Button Disco

Ecclesiastical Denzel Washington.

