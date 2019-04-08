What's The Strangest Name You've Ever Heard Of?
There's a bracket to decide that. Of course!
April 8, 2019
NameOfTheYear.com released its annual bracket featuring the weirdest or strangest names that have been in the news this past year.
Most of them are real names, and a few are people who've changed their name. Here are some of our favorites from this year's pool.
- Kermit Sprinkles
- Ionosphere Torres
- Pretzel Monteclaro
- Tushna Commissariat
- Eriberto Pop Can
- Shaky Sherpa
- Dr. Trentington Outhouse
- Syncere Friends
- Surrender Nada . . .
- Dr. Trent Artichoker
- Storm Duck
- Pope Thrower
- Cory Phast Lane
- Candy Button Disco
- Ecclesiastical Denzel Washington.
Click here to see more.