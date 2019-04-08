Speaker showing his id badge

What's The Strangest Name You've Ever Heard Of?

There's a bracket to decide that. Of course!

April 8, 2019
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Lifestyle

NameOfTheYear.com released its annual bracket featuring the weirdest or strangest names that have been in the news this past year.

Most of them are real names, and a few are people who've changed their name. Here are some of our favorites from this year's pool.

  • Kermit Sprinkles
  • Ionosphere Torres
  • Pretzel Monteclaro
  • Tushna Commissariat
  • Eriberto Pop Can
  • Shaky Sherpa
  • Dr. Trentington Outhouse
  • Syncere Friends
  • Surrender Nada . . .
  • Dr. Trent Artichoker
  • Storm Duck
  • Pope Thrower
  • Cory Phast Lane
  • Candy Button Disco
  • Ecclesiastical Denzel Washington. 

Click here to see more.

Tags: 
names