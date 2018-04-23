Live Nation Launches ‘National Concert Week’ With $20 All-In Ticket Offer
Celebrating Kickoff to Summer Season
One Week Only – Over 1.5 Million Tickets Available to 2,000+ Summer Shows at NCW.LiveNation.com Starting April 30
CLEVELAND, OH (Apr 23, 2018) -- Today Live Nation announced ‘National Concert Week’ will take place April 30 through May 8 with an exclusive $20 all-in ticket offer for fans to celebrate the kickoff to its biggest summer season. The deal will include over 1.5 million tickets to 2,000+ shows across Live Nation’s roster of summer tours including Comedy, Country, Hip-Hop, Latin, Metal, Rock, Pop, and more.
For one week only, fans can get their hands on the $20 all-in tickets Monday, April 30 at 8:00 am local time at NCW.LiveNation.com, through Tuesday, May 8 at 11:59 pm local time.
DJ Khaled shared his excitement about the ticket offer from 45,000 feet, encouraging music fans to nab their tickets to the hottest summer shows. Watch the video HERE.
Produced by Live Nation, National Concert Week is a time for artists and fans to celebrate their love of live music. To launch the week, Live Nation will hold a special media event in New York featuring dozens of their touring artists.
Talent in attendance talking about their upcoming summer tours will include Paramore, Lindsey Stirling, Bush’s Gavin Rossdale, Jeff Beck, Counting Crows' Adam Duritz, Ann Wilson of Heart, Evanescence’s Amy Lee, Foreigner’s Mick Jones, 3 Doors Down, Bad Company and Free’s Paul Rodgers, Coheed and Cambria, Collective Soul, Pentatonix, O.A.R., Poison, Soul Asylum, Stone Temple Pilots, Styx, Taking Back Sunday, The Cult, The Offspring, Whitesnake, and more.
Helping kick off National Concert Week, Shania Twain will perform on TODAY show April 30th. Paramore will perform on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert May 1st.
Nationally Touring Artists With Live Nation's $20 All-In “National Concert Week” Ticket Offer:
- 311 / The Offspring
- 3 Doors Down / Collective Soul
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- Alan Jackson
- Arcade Fire
- Avenged Sevenfold / Prophets of Rage
- Backstreet Boys
- Beck
- Bon Jovi
- Brad Paisley
- Breaking Benjamin / Five Finger Death Punch
- Bush / Stone Temple Pilots / The Cult
- Charlie Puth
- Chicago / REO Speedwagon
- Chris Brown
- Coheed and Cambria / Taking Back Sunday
- Counting Crows / LIVE
- David Blaine
- Dead & Company
- Def Leppard / Journey
- Dierks Bentley
- Dwight Yoakam / Lucinda Williams / Steve Earle
- Enanitos Verdes / Hombres G
- Erasure
- Foreigner / Whitesnake / Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening
- Game of Thrones
- G-Eazy
- Godsmack / Shinedown
- Gov’t Mule / The Avett Brothers
- Hall & Oates / Train
- Halsey
- Imagine Dragons
- Janet Jackson
- Jason Aldean
- Jeff Beck / Paul Rodgers
- Joe Biden
- Juanes / Mon Laferte
- Keith Urban
- Kesha / Macklemore
- Kevin Hart
- Kid Rock
- KIDZ BOP LIVE 2018
- Kygo
- Lady Antebellum / Darius Rucker
- Lindsey Stirling / Evanescence
- Logic
- Luis Miguel
- Luke Bryan
- Lynyrd Skynyrd
- Maroon 5
- Miranda Lambert / Little Big Town
- Ms. Lauryn Hill
- NEEDTOBREATHE / JOHNNYSWIM
- Niall Horan
- ODESZA
- Ozzy Osbourne
- Paramore
- Pentatonix
- Poison / Cheap Trick
- Post Malone
- Rascal Flatts
- Ray LaMontagne
- Rise Against / AFI
- Rob Zombie / Marilyn Manson
- Rod Stewart / Cyndi Lauper
- Shakira
- Shania Twain
- Steely Dan / The Doobie Brothers
- Styx / Joan Jett and the Heartbreakers
- The Smashing Pumpkins
- Thirty Seconds To Mars
- Vans Warped Tour
- Weezer / Pixies
- Zac Brown Band
For a full list of participating artists, please visit NCW.LiveNation.com.
To see a complete list of Live Nation's summer tours and festivals, please visit livenation.com.
Select shows at Blossom Music Center included in the promotion are part of the Northern Ohio Honda Dealers Concert Series.