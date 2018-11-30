Live Nation offers fans unlimited access to outdoor summer concerts for 2019 at Blossom

CLEVELAND, OH (Nov 30, 2018) – The Live Nation Lawn Pass provides unlimited lawn admission to all concerts at Blossom Music Center and other participating Live Nation amphitheaters throughout the 2019 season for one price.

Lawn Pass will go on sale starting at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 a.m. PT on Tuesday, December 4 and be available through December 18 or while supplies last, making the pass the perfect holiday gift that can be enjoyed all next summer.

To purchase the pass, fans can go to lawnpass.livenation.com and use the dropdown menu to select a desired amphitheater. Each fan will receive a custom laminate with their name and unique barcode that serves as their ticket on show day. Once fans scan in, they are all set to dance the night away on the lawn.

Pricing varies per amphitheater and further details and restrictions for the Lawn Pass can be found at lawnpass.livenation.com.