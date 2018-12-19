Macaulay Culkin Is 'Home Alone' (Again) In New Ad

By: Nathan Vicar

December 19, 2018

Almost 30 years after his shenanigans as Kevin McCallister, Macaulay Culkin is Home Alone again. This time, he’s 38 and uses Google Assistant to help him fend off the wet bandits.

Related: Vote For Your Favorite Christmas Movie Of All Time

The minute-long ad recreates, frame by frame, many of the classic scenes from the original movie. It starts off with an older Kevin coming down from the bed in attic, saying: “Mom? Dad?” followed by, “Google what’s on my calendar today?” He’s told it’s his “house to yourself day,” and the fun begins.

Scenes reference his homemade meal, "Operation Kevin" and famous aftershave moment. 

The bottom line is that it is a lot easier for Kevin this time around thanks to the device helping along the way.

Watch the Google Assistant making-of below: 

Tags: 
Macaulay Culkin
home alone
movies

Upcoming Events

19 Dec
Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience – A parody by Dan and Jeff Market Square at Crocker Park
20 Dec
GLOW: Cleveland Botanical Garden Wintershow Cleveland Botanical Garden
20 Dec
Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience – A parody by Dan and Jeff Market Square at Crocker Park
21 Dec
GLOW: Cleveland Botanical Garden Wintershow Cleveland Botanical Garden
21 Dec
Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience – A parody by Dan and Jeff Market Square at Crocker Park
View More Events