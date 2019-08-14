Mapleside Farms Turns Browns QB Baker Mayfield Into Giant Corn Maze!

The hype surround the 2019 Cleveland Browns season is at an all-time high.

And now Mapleside Farms is getting in on the fun! The Brunswick Farm that is everyone's favorite apple orchard and pumpkin patch has carved out a corn maze in tribute to Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield.

According to Mapleside Farms' Facebook page, "This 7 acre corn maze will be fun and challenging and features #6 about to unleash yet another touchdown throw as well as the words Cleveland Browns and Mazefield."

“John Dorsey said he wants to awaken the sleeping giant and that’s exactly what Baker, Myles, Odell, and really the entire team is doing.” said Greg Clement, owner of Mapleside Farms. “Cleveland is a football town and it’s amazing to see the excitement and commitment after some of the darkest seasons in Browns history. It was an easy decision when it came time to pick this years theme for our corn maze. The hard part was fitting someone larger than life into a 7 acre corn maze.”

The corn maze opens on Friday, August 23rd and stays open as part of Pumpkin Village through their Fall Festival season!

You can check out the Mazefield and feel dangerous yourself at Mapleside at 294 Pearl Rd. in Brunswick.

Get more information at Mapleside.com!